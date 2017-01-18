KIII
Martinez's Return Sparking Islanders

Senior Cole Martinez returned in limited action Saturday and helped lead A&M-CC to a 20-0 run against Northwestern State.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 10:54 PM. CST January 18, 2017

CORPUSCHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Islanders got a big boost off of the injured list Saturday when redshirt senior Cole Martinez returned and helped lead A&M-CC to a win over Northwestern State.
 
Martinez had missed the first three conference games after suffering a leg injury against Oklahoma State back in mid-December.
 
The senior leader only had nine points in 13 minutes against the Demons, but it was his debut in the game off the bench that helped spark a 20-0 run that put the Islanders over the top.
 

