Martinez's Return Sparking Islanders

CORPUSCHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Islanders got a big boost off of the injured list Saturday when redshirt senior Cole Martinez returned and helped lead A&M-CC to a win over Northwestern State.

Martinez had missed the first three conference games after suffering a leg injury against Oklahoma State back in mid-December.

The senior leader only had nine points in 13 minutes against the Demons, but it was his debut in the game off the bench that helped spark a 20-0 run that put the Islanders over the top.

