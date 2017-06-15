Rashawn Thomas Returns to Texas for Workout with Houston Rockets

HOUSTON (KIII SPORTS) - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi alum Rashawn Thomas returned to the Lone Star state Thursday for a pre-draft workout with the Houston Rockets.
Houston is Thomas' tenth stop as he tried to prove his worth in the NBA.
Former A&M-CC staffer Will Chapman is now an assistant in Houston.
Thomas is also expected to visit the Detroit Pistons later this week.
The NBA Draft is a week away, on June 22nd.
