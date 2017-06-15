KIII
Close

Rashawn Thomas Returns to Texas for Workout with Houston Rockets

Ian Steele, KIII 5:37 PM. CDT June 15, 2017

HOUSTON (KIII SPORTS) - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi alum Rashawn Thomas returned to the Lone Star state Thursday for a pre-draft workout with the Houston Rockets.

Houston is Thomas' tenth stop as he tried to prove his worth in the NBA. 

Former A&M-CC staffer Will Chapman is now an assistant in Houston.

Thomas is also expected to visit the Detroit Pistons later this week. 

The NBA Draft is a week away, on June 22nd. 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories