Rashawn Thomas Returns to Texas for Workout with Houston Rockets

HOUSTON (KIII SPORTS) - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi alum Rashawn Thomas returned to the Lone Star state Thursday for a pre-draft workout with the Houston Rockets.



Houston is Thomas' tenth stop as he tried to prove his worth in the NBA.



Former A&M-CC staffer Will Chapman is now an assistant in Houston.



Thomas is also expected to visit the Detroit Pistons later this week.



The NBA Draft is a week away, on June 22nd.

