Rashawn Thomas Signs With Hometown Oklahoma City Thunder

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Rashawn Thomas has agreed to terms with the Oklahoma City Thunder on a partially guaranteed contract.

‪Thomas, an Oklahoma City native, will be with the team through Summer League and into training camp, giving him a chance to make the roster.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's all-time leading scorer, rebounder, and shot blocker also had offers from the Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, and Sacramento Kings.



Thomas broke 18 school records during his time with the Islanders. He's the sixth A&M-CC alum to sign with an NBA team.



He left Corpus Christi for Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon, hours after his deal with the Thunder was finalized.

