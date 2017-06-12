Rashawn Thomas Visits Chicago Bulls for Pre-Draft Workout

CHICAGO (KIII SPORTS) - Game Five of the NBA Finals are Monday night, and some NBA news trickled into the Coastal Bend as well.



Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Rashawn Thomas visited Chicago for a workout with the Bulls.



Chicago was Thomas' eighth visit to an NBA team since his senior season ended. Just this weekend he was in Sacramento visiting the Kings.

The NBA Draft is June 22nd.

