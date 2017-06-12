Rashawn Thomas Works Out With Bulls

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hazmat crew shuts down road
-
Young Man Pistol Whipped and Robbed Overnight
-
Mathis shooting suspect mother
-
Funeral for Gabriel Bernal
-
VIDEO: Hazmat crews respond to ammonia leak
-
Construction for Harbor Bridge project begins June 12
-
Police investigate shooting on Marguerite Street
-
Teens volunteer for Sea City Work Camp
-
Neighbors concerned about Horse's health
-
Tride rideshare service leaving Corpus Christi
More Stories
-
Fugitive arrested on sexual assault chargesJun 13, 2017, 12:01 a.m.
-
Emaciated looking horse rescued near AliceJun 12, 2017, 7:10 p.m.
-
NASA again cancels Wallops launch due to cloud coverJun 12, 2017, 10:39 a.m.