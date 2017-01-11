SFA Blasts Islanders in Second Half in 79-46 Win

NACOGDOCHES, TX (ISLANDERS THLETICS) - For 20 minutes, it was everything one had come to expect from a Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Stephen F. Austin showdown as defense reigned in a 31-26 first half. Then Ivan Canete and the Lumberjacks took over to run away to a 79-46 victory.

Canete knocked down six threes, five of them coming in the second half, en route to a massive 24-point effort. Canete's five second-half triples were part of a three-point barrage as SFA knocked down 11 in the game.

The Islanders trailed by as many as 13 in the first half, but a late surge cut the deficit to five at the break. Trailing 31-26, Joseph Kilgore threw down a monstrous dunk to open the second half and slice the lead to 3, but SFA dominated the rest of the way.

The 'Jacks outscored the Islanders 48-20 over the final 20 minutes.

ISLANDER LEADERS

Ehab Amin scored 13 to lead the Islanders. He also grabbed four boards and a pair of steals.

Kareem South was just 3-for-11 from the field, but knocked in 11 for the Blue and Green.

Kilgore finished the night with 10 points to round out the Islanders in double-digits.

SFA DOMINANCE

The Lumbejacks finished with a 51-29 advantage on the boards, leading to 17 second-chance points.

SFA locked down defensively, holding the Islanders to 33-percent shooting on the night.

21 of Canete's 24 came in the second half to lead the rout. Isaiah Traylor and TJ Holyfield each went for double-digits as well.

UP NEXT

The Islanders return to the American Bank Center Saturday night to host Central Arkansas at 7 p.m.

