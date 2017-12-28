Close Texas A&M-CC men's basketball drops it's conference opener Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball dropped it's Southland Conference opener against Central Arkansas 81-69. Travis Green, KIII 11:32 PM. CST December 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII-TV) - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball dropped it's Southland Conference opener against Central Arkansas 81-69. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman sentenced for posing as nurse Man killed in head-on collision One arrested in Alice drug raid Robstown residents embrace mascot Employee fired after phone found hidden Man killed in fall from grain storage tank Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1 Opening statements heard in murder trial Bill's Forecast More Stories Friday Forecast: Cloudy and Cold Weather Continues Jul 18, 2016, 1:25 p.m. 12 dead in fast-moving New York City apartment fire Dec 28, 2017, 7:56 p.m. Little Rock baby gets a new liver for Christmas Dec 28, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
