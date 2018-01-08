Close The City of Corpus Christi Proclaims January 10th as "Islanders Day" Mayor Joe McComb proclaims Wednesday, January 10th as "Islanders Day." Travis Green, KIII 11:26 PM. CST January 08, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII-TV) - Corpus Christi Mayor, Joe McComb, proclaims Wednesday, January 10th as "Islanders Day." © 2018 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman sentenced for posing as nurse Man killed in head-on collision One arrested in Alice drug raid Robstown residents embrace mascot Employee fired after phone found hidden Man killed in fall from grain storage tank Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1 Opening statements heard in murder trial Bill's Forecast More Stories Galveston PD: Woman kills husband, 2 kids then… Jan. 8, 2018, 9:31 a.m. Korean War veteran finds hope after Harvey Jan. 8, 2018, 10:15 p.m. Port of Corpus Christi continues to grow Jan. 8, 2018, 10:10 p.m.
