Thomas Named Conference's Player of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Islanders' forward Rashawn Thomas has helped lead the Islanders back into contention in the conference since returning from suspension, and today he was recognized as the Southland Conference's player of the week.

Thomas returned from his two game leave last Wednesday, leading Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to wins over Lamar and Abilene Christian. The senior averaged 25 points and 12 and a half rebounds in those two victories.

Thomas had missed crucial games against Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston St. for what was officially deemed a "coach's decision", both games resulting in islanders' losses.

A&M-CC sits tied for seventh place in the conference standings at 4-5, but the Islanders have a very manageable remaining schedule, with none of the nine games left to play against teams currently in the top three spots.

(© 2017 KIII)