Thomas Returns From Suspension, Sets Scoring Mark

System.Object

BEAUMONT (KIII SPORTS) - Rashawn Thomas' indefinite suspension officially came to an end Wednesday, with the senior coming off the bench in a 69-66 overtime victory at Lamar.



Thomas became the Islanders' all-time scoring leader early in the second half, surpassing former teammate John Jordan. Thomas finished with a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds.



Thomas had been suspended prior to last week's game against Stephen F. Austin, with the only reason given as a "coach's decision." He also missed the next game at Sam Houston State, a tough stretch that saw the Islanders go 0-2 without their star player.



3Sports reported at 6 PM that Thomas was with the team in Beaumont, but it was unclear whether he would play. Thomas posted his first statement regarding the suspension this afternoon on his Instagram account, including these song lyrics :



"What is a mistake without the lesson?

See, the best teacher in life is your own experience.

None of us know who we are until we fail."









The Islanders improved to 3-5 in the Southland Conference with the win, and snapped the two-game losing streak. It was Jake Kocher who stepped up late in overtime with Thomas being double-teamed, as Kocher scored five of his 19 points in the extra period.



(© 2017 KIII)