Javelinas Bring in Local Talent on National Signing Day

KINGSVILLE (JAVELINAS ATHLETICS) - Houston might as well be painted Blue and Gold as Texas A&M University-Kingsville football continued to dominate the city in recruiting. All in all, head coach Daren Wilkinson and his coaching staff signed 33 to national letters of intent on day one of National Signing Day.

Sixteen Houston or greater Houston student-athletes signed with the Hogs including Klein Oak High School teammates Trent Sisco, Cody Gardner and Kyle Kinyo. Local products Richard Vargas (Flour Bluff), Lawrence Mann Jr. (Calallen) and Indigo Jackson (Richard King) also put pen to paper on the opening day of the football signing period.

