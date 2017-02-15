KIII
Close

Javelinas Heading to Minute Maid Park for Weekend Classic

Texas A&M-Kingsville will be making its first appearance at the Astros' ballpark since 2013 with three games at the Houston Winter Invitational beginning this Friday.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 10:07 PM. CST February 15, 2017

KINGSVILLE (KIII SPORTS) - The Javelinas will be making their first appearance at the Astros' Minute Maid Park in four years when they play in the Houston Winter Invitational beginning Friday.

Texas A&M-Kingsville brings a 3-0 record with them after a season-opening sweep of Wiley college. The Javelinas will play Chico State Friday at 2 PM, Arkansas-Forth Smith at 10 AM and rival St. Mary's on Sunday at 6 PM.

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories