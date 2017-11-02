Javelinas Knock Off Division I Islanders in Exhibition Game

CORPUS CHRISTI (JAVELINA ATHLETICS) - Trey Sumpter poured in 23 points and Derrick Byrd added 13 to propel the Texas A&M-Kingsville men's basketball team to an 82-80 overtime victory over the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Thursday night at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

It was Sumpter who forced the extra period with a corner three that he drained with five seconds to play to tie the score at 65. The first points of overtime were score by Byrd on a layup, but one foul shot by Kareem South and two by Elijah Schmidt moved the home team ahead by a one, only for another Sumpter triple put the Hoggies in front by a pair, giving the visitors an edge they'd never lose. A trey by Caelen Neal increased the TAMUK lead to five and two foul shots by Byrd made the score 75-68. The Islanders tried to rally, but the Hogs continued to hit their foul shots , enabling them to hold off their hosts and emerge victorious.

The Islanders seized the early momentum, tossing in the game's first two buckets and adding three free throws for a 7-0 lead, but a 16-2 run by coach Johnny Estelle's squad put the Hogs up by seven.

After an exchange of buckets put the score at 23-19 with 8:37 to go before halftime, a three-pointer by Johnnathan Lindsley pushed the Javs back ahead by seven. The Islanders responded with nine straight points for a 28-26 edge. A triple by Harris put TAMUK in front by one and, after nearly two minutes of scoreless basketball, Will West converted a four-point play to extend the Javelina lead to five with 2:47 to go before the half. In the final three minutes, however, TAMCC went on a 9-1 run. A three by Myles Smith with eight seconds on the clock allowed Corpus Christi to take a 38-36 lead into the locker room.

The second half began with almost two minutes of scoreless play before Byrd sunk a pair from the charity stripe to tie the score. A dunk by Perry Francois put the Isles back ahead, but two more free throws by Byrd evened things at 40. The squads then exchanged buckets from beyond the arc before Sumpter tossed in another triple, but a three-point-play by Kareem South and a layup by Kyle Brown put the home team ahead by two with 13:43 to play.

A free throw by Kilgore put the Islanders up, 46-43, and they added to that advantage with a Sean Rhea jumper. After a trip to the foul line by each team yielded two points apiece, Sumpter hit from downtown for the third time to move TAMUK within two. A bucket by Kilgore increased Corpus Christi's lead to four, but Elton Dyer sliced the deficit to one with another three.

The Isles edge eventually grew to four, but a Sumpter bucket knocked it down to two and Lindsey brought the score to 58-58 with two free throws. Following a foul shot by Brown, a reverse layup by Sumpter claimed the lead for the Javs for the first time in the second half with 2:11 to play.

An Elijah Schmidt layup reclaimed the lead for the hosts and Kilgore soon added two more to make the score 63-60 with just over a minute to play. Each team then added two points, making the score 65-62 and setting the stage for Sumpter's heroics.

