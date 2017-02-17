Javelinas Notch Win Over Chico State at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON (JAVELINAS ATHLETICS) - Seth Hubert tossed 8.0 shutout innings of one-hit ball to follow his 6.0 innings of just the same in the opening day victory, and Travis Geiser ended a scoreless game with a bases clearing triple to give #RV Texas A&M University-Kingsville (4-0) and 4-1 victory over #RV/RV California State University-Chico (6-3) Friday afternoon at Minute Maid Park on day one of the Houston Winter Invitational.

Much like the arms that step on the rubber for the home team Houston Astros, Hubert struck out five in the dominating performance to improve to 2-0.

However, Christian Caudle led things off in the top of the seventh with a single and was followed by a Dallas Stefano base knock. Later in the inning, Levi Zents drew a walk to load the bases with one out for Geiser. The junior's first hit in a Javelina uniform was a big one as the center field cleared the bags on a three-run triple to put Kingsville in front 3-0.

HOW THEY SCORED

Following Geiser's three-run triple in the seventh, Joshua Croft doubled in the junior to extend the lead to 4-0. In the top of the seventh, eight A&M-Kingsville hitters stepped into the batter's box.

RECORDS

Hubert is now 2-0 with consecutive one-hit ballgames for TAMUK. Hunter Haworth, who entered 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 10.0 innings, fell to 1-1 after allowing four runs in 6.1 innings despite punching out 10.

NEXT UP

The Javelinas take on the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith tomorrow at 10 a.m. beginning day two of the Houston Winter Invitational at Minute Maid Park

SOCIAL MEDIA

Be sure to follow the six-time Lone Star Conference champions on Twitter (@JavelinaBSB) and Instagram (@JavelinaBSB), and like the /JavelinaBSB Facebook page.

(© 2017 KIII)