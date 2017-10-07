KIII
Javelinas pick up a much needed win

Texas A&M Kingsville picked up a much needed win 37-9 over West Texas A&M. The Javelinas are now 2-4 on the season.

Travis Green, KIII 12:05 AM. CDT October 08, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII TV) - The Javelinas entered the night 1-4 on the season; in desperate need of a win and some offense. The hogs have been outscored 154 to 79 this season and were looking to turn that around against the Buffaloes. 

