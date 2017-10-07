Close Javelinas pick up a much needed win Texas A&M Kingsville picked up a much needed win 37-9 over West Texas A&M. The Javelinas are now 2-4 on the season. Travis Green, KIII 12:05 AM. CDT October 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII TV) - The Javelinas entered the night 1-4 on the season; in desperate need of a win and some offense. The hogs have been outscored 154 to 79 this season and were looking to turn that around against the Buffaloes. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman sentenced for posing as nurse Man killed in head-on collision One arrested in Alice drug raid Robstown residents embrace mascot Employee fired after phone found hidden Man killed in fall from grain storage tank Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1 Opening statements heard in murder trial Bill's Forecast More Stories Local kids learn from Grammy award winning musician Oct. 8, 2017, 1:45 a.m. A&M Kingsville researchers working on new medicines Oct. 8, 2017, 1:36 a.m. Feliciano Cruz convicted of murder and sentenced to… Oct. 8, 2017, 1:19 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs