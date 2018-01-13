KIII
Texas A&M-Kingsville men's basketball loses in nail-biter to No. 8 West Texas A&M

Travis Green, KIII 11:55 PM. CST January 13, 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII-TV) - Texas A&M-Kingsville men's basketball lost its eighth consecutive game in a thriller with No. 8 West Texas A&M. 

