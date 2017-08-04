KIII
Texas Longhorns Strap On Pads For The First Time

Chris Thomasson and Ian Steele, KIII 7:01 PM. CDT August 04, 2017

Tom Herman's Longhorns strapped on the pads for the first time this season today, with some good competition in the trenches. 

Expectations are high for Herman's Horns who will debut at #20 in the preseason coaches' poll.

Herman talked about the football culture being somewhat watered down with non-padded practices and 7-on-7games, so he's more than excited to see a few good hits. 

