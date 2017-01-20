New Carroll Coach AJ Martinez Ready To Raise Tigers' Expectations

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - New Carroll tigers coach AJ Martinez got a tour of his new school today, and afterwards swung by the KIII studios to talk about his new job.



Martinez is leaving his hometown of Odem to jump up two class sizes.



The new former Owls coach says he hasn't had a chance to meet his new players yet, but when he does, his message will b about raising the bar to the level he expects the Tigers to be at.



Martinez is set to take over the Tigers February 1st, just in time of the start of spring sports.

