Cowboys Cut Lucky Whitehead Following Arrest Warrant

OXNARD, CA (USA TODAY) - The Dallas Cowboys released wide receiver Lucky Whitehead on Monday after police in Virginia said that he was arrested last month on suspicion of shoplifting and that a bench warrant was issued after he missed the his initial court date.

But Whitehead's agent, David Rich, told ESPN and NFL Network that his client was not in Virginia at the time of the incident. He said that Whitehead's flight to the area did not land until 10 hours after the reported time of the crime.

An employee of a Wawa convenience store in Woodbridge, Va., called 911 to report a man later identified as Whitehead was seen “leaving the store without paying” at around 1:30 am on June 22, Prince William County Police Department spokesman Nathan J. Probus told USA TODAY Sports.

“We were able to locate the male in the parking lot and subsequently charged him with petty larceny,” Probus said.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said he had no knowledge of the arrest prior to Monday.

Whitehead missed his initial court appearance date of July 6 and Probus confirmed to USA TODAY Sports that a bench warrant was issued. Whitehead is due back in court on Aug. 10.

“I didn’t even know about that,” Whitehead, seeming to refer to the warrant, told reporters as he was escorted to the locker room after Monday's training camp practice. “I don’t know what’s going on.”

The petty theft/shoplifting charge covers items stolen that total less than $200.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the Whitehead arrest.

Earlier this offseason, Whitehead took to social media to announce his dog had been abducted. He was reunited with his dog, Blitz, last week.

Whitehead, 25, was set to enter his third season expected to reprise his role as a return specialist for the Cowboys.

© 2017 KIII-TV