Cowboys' Elliott Involved in Minor Wreck Outside Practice Facility

FRISCO, TX (KIII SPORTS) - Cowboys' star rookie running back ezekiel elliott gave Dallas fans a scare this morning when he was involved in a car accident about a mile from the practice facility in Frisco, but luckily the wreck was only minor.

Elliott was unharmed in the accident and reported straight to practice where he participated in all the drills.

A relieved Jason Garrett said it wasn't a concern as the the team gets ready for its divisional showdown with the Packers Sunday.

