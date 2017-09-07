Cowboys Great Emmitt Smith Headlines Casa de Amor

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith was in town Thursday to headline the Casa de Amor event, the primary fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of Corpus Christi.



Smith visited the kids and their families at the house earlier in the day, before serving as the keynote speaker later in the night.



Smith's appearance helped bring in more than 800 people at the Ortiz Center, a sellout crowd and a record for the Casa de Amor event.

© 2017 KIII-TV