Cowboys Rookie Jourdan Lewis Focussed On Football After Being Cleared of Domestic Violence Charges

OXNARD, CA (KIII SPORTS) - It's no secret that the Cowboys' secondary took a huge hit with the offseason departures of Barry Church, Morris Claiborne, Brandon Carr, and JJ Wilcox.



Dallas is looking to some fresh faces for help, including third round pick Jourdan Lewis.



Lewis is a cornerback drafted out of Michigan. He fell to the third round with a misdemeanor domestic violence charge that went to trial before Lewis was ultimately found not guilty and cleared.



Now the rookie is trying to play as much catch up as possible, having that major distraction behind him.

