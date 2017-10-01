Cowboys, Rams stand for anthem Sunday

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett stands for the national anthem prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

Every Dallas Cowboys player stood for the national anthem prior to Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Across the field, some Rams players locked arms, with defensive end Robert Quinn raising a fist in the air. All Rams players were also standing.

National anthem displays by players continued early Sunday in London. Three Miami Dolphins players kneeling during the rendition prior to their game against the New Orleans Saints. Saints players knelt before the anthem and stood as Darius Rucker sang the Star-Spangled Banner.

Last week, all 30 NFL teams that played Sunday and Monday showed some form of protest or solidarity during the national anthem. The Cowboys were the first to kneel as a team prior to the singing of the anthem Monday night, but stand arm-in-arm during it.

The decision was made after the team’s leadership council, a group of veteran players, met to discuss a unified display. After the game, Jerry Jones said he was proud of how his players showed solidarity with the league but also honored the flag.

“There’s no need for us to talk about unity and equality and have 60 percent of this country mad at you because you’re not perceived to be honoring the flag,'" Jones said. "This was a way to do both.”

The Cowboys’ owner has been outspoken in the past about his desire for players to “recognize the flag in a positive way” during the anthem.

The compromise came after President Trump took to Twitter before last weekend’s slate of NFL games, using vulgar language to criticize players who have knelt during the anthem and calling for them to be suspended or fired.

