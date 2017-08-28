Texans-Cowboys preseason game moved to AT&T Stadium

A general view of AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans will play their preseason finale at AT&T Stadium in Arlington due to unprecedented flooding in the Houston area.

"Due to public safety concerns resulting from the ongoing weather emergency related to Hurricane Harvey, Thursday’s Dallas Cowboys-Houston Texans game originally scheduled to be played in Houston at 7 p.m. CT has been relocated to AT&T Stadium in Arlington," the NFL said in a release.

"Kickoff on Thursday will remain at 7 p.m. CT. Details on tickets, parking and other game day logistics will be announced later this week."

The Texans and Cowboys' official Twitter accounts both tweeted an official announcement Monday afternoon.

Earlier Monday, the City of Arlington announced that the game would be moved to AT&T Stadium, but the Cowboys maintained that the decision had not been finalized and that the city's announcement was premature. Hours later, the decision was made official.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the premature announcement from the city.

The Texans are already in North Texas after having flown here following a preseason game in New Orleans Saturday. They practiced at the Cowboys’ team headquarters in Frisco Monday and are expected to return there Tuesday.

The team previously said there was no timetable for their return to Houston, which has seen more than 30 inches of rain in a 72-hour span as the storm hovers over southeast Texas.

Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said last week that AT&T Stadium would be made available if extreme weather prevents Houston from hosting the game.

“We think so much of [Texans owner Bob] McNair and the Texans, and if we can help them in any way, then obviously our doors are open to help them out,” Jones said Friday.

When asked by media members at The Star in Frisco whether the game should be cancelled entirely, Texans Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt said there are "much bigger things at hand."

“If there is something played this week, I think we should definitely involve some sort of fundraiser, some sort of way to benefit the people back home, because I think this is a much bigger issue than just a football game," he said.

Watt started a fundraiser Sunday with a $100,000 donation. It has since eclipsed $500,000 and he urged his followers to drive donations up to $1 million.

