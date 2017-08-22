Jerry Jones: Flag should be 'recognized in a positive way' during anthem

A photo of Jerry Jones next to a photo of Dallas Cowboys players standing for the national anthem during a 2016 game in San Francisco. Photos: USA TODAY Sports Images/Joe Trahan, WFAA

DALLAS - In a radio interview Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed a strong opinion against national anthem protests that are once again gaining traction during the NFL preseason.

Several players have kneeled or sat for the national anthem -- following the lead of Colin Kaepernick, who famously kneeled for the anthem last year as a protest of police brutality against black people.

On Monday, a group of Cleveland Browns players kneeled together during the anthem. That group included tight end Seth DeValve, who is the first white player to kneel for the anthem.

Members of the Cleveland Browns kneel during the national anthem before a game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Jones on Tuesday said the flag should be looked at in a positive light during the anthem.

“Recognizing the flag is a salute to our country and all of the people that have sacrificed so that we have the liberties that we have,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “I feel very strongly that everyone should save that moment for the recognition of the flag and in a positive way.”

“I like the way the Cowboys do it,” he added.

It’s not the first time Jones has voiced an opinion against the anthem protests in the NFL. He commended his players last year for not choosing the anthem as a time to protest.

It should be noted, though, that there is no evidence to support a viral UConservative.net article that claims Jones told players they would be “off the team” if they protested the national anthem. Governor Greg Abbott tweeted a link to the article earlier this month, thanking Jones.

The Cowboys’ next preseason opponent, the Oakland Raiders, have seen running back Marshawn Lynch sit for the anthem this preseason. Quarterback Derek Carr put his hand on the shoulder of Khalil Mack during the anthem over the weekend, but said it was not a “protest," according to ESPN.

Jerry Jones feels strongly,"that the act of recognizing the flag is a salute to our country and all that have sacrificed for our country." pic.twitter.com/lcHHtLotAs — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 22, 2017

