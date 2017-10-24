Source: Cowboys sign kicker Mike Nugent with Bailey injured

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Mike Nugent (2) kicks a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly found Dan Bailey’s interim replacement, sources confirmed to WFAA Sports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Tuesday afternoon that the Cowboys had signed 12-year veteran Mike Nugent to be their kicker while Bailey nurses a groin injury.

Cowboys signed former Bengals/Bucs/Jets/Giants kicker Mike Nugent to replace the injured Dan Bailey, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2017

Bailey will miss Sunday’s game against Washington and is likely to miss multiple weeks after straining his groin kicking into a practice net during last Sunday’s game in Santa Clara, Calif.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said in an interview on 105.3 The Fan Monday that Bailey’s status “could be more than one week at a time,” but his absence is not expected to be longterm.

Nugent has kicked for four teams since being drafted in the second round of the 2005 Draft. He spent four years kicking for the New York Jets before splitting the 2009 season between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He kicked for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010-16, ranking third in franchise history with 718 total points scored. He was cut in December of 2016 after missing six field goals and six extra points in 13 games.

Nugent was cut by the New York Giants before this season after signing with the team as a free agent.

The 35-year-old has made 236 of his 292 field goal tries (80.8 percent) and nearly 97 percent of his point-after tries as a pro.

The Cowboys reportedly evaluated at least three other kickers after Bailey was injured Sunday: Jason Myers, Sam Irwin Hill and Younghoe Koo.

Safety Jeff Heath took over as the emergency kicker in the win over the 49ers, making two-of-three extra points and handling kickoff duties.

