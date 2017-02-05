Close Which Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote now KUSA 4:07 PM. CST February 05, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Which Super Bowl ads will everyone be talking about after the game? Which commercials made you laugh? Which made you cry?RELATED: Super Bowl LI CoverageVote for your favorite ad! (© 2017 KUSA) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Which Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote now Feb. 5, 2017, 2:17 p.m. Local Boy Scout Troop Celebrates 50th Anniversary Feb. 5, 2017, 12:50 p.m. This Stonington U.S. Air Force amputee will run the… Feb. 5, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs