Texans' Foreman Fighting Off-field Issues

GREENBRIER, WV (KIII SPORTS) - Running back D'Onta Foreman was drafted in the third round out of Texas, but had some legal troubles right before camp when he was arrested on the UT campus with gun and marijuana charges, both of which he plans to fight in court.

Foreman has had to work to impress the Houston coaches, initially being listed in the other category on the depth chart. The rookie says he's just trying to get as much as he can from veterans Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue.

