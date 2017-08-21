Texans' Rookie QB Watson Fighting for Starting Spot

GREENBRIER, WV (KIII SPORTS) - Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is tabbed to be the backup to veteran Tom Savage when the Texans open the preseason Wednesday in Carolina.

The national championship-winning QB and first round pick says he's trying to learn everything he can from Savage and third stringer Brandon Weeden, but ultimately is to trying to earn his way to being the starter sooner rather than later.

© 2017 KIII-TV