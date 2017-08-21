Texans' Watt Coming Off Back Surgery

GREENBRIER, WV (KIII SPORTS) - Houston's star defensive end only played in three games last year before re-injuring an already aggravated back which required season-ending surgery.

Now Watt is now healthy in camp, but is slowly working his way back into full playing shape. He says he'll take it easy some here and there, but he's looking forward to once again making an already great defense even better.

