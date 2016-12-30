ODEM (KIII SPORTS) - Below are the results from the semifinals and championship of the Odem Holiday Boys' Basketball tournament.
SEMIFINALS:
Rockport-Fulton 51, Odem 46 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Gregory-Portland 51, Sinton 34 (HIGHLIGHTS)
CHAMPIONSHIP:
Gregory-Portland 29, Rockport-Fulton 39 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Odem Boys' Basketball Holiday Tournament Gold Bracket
Rockport-Fulton 39, Odem 29
KIII 11:02 PM. CST December 30, 2016
