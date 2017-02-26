Offensive Explosion Leads To Javelinas Sweeping Doubleheader In Laredo

LAREDO (JAVELINA ATHLETICS) - The Javelinas continued to show their offensive punch as No. 19/RV Texas A&M University-Kingsville (8-0) dominated its way to a Sunday afternoon doubleheader sweep, taking game one 16-2 and game two 14-4 at Uni-Trade Stadium.

Every Javelina hitter reached base safely in both games.

TOTALS/PITCHING LINES

Hunter Perkins went 3-for-5 with three runs, three RBI and a solo shot – his first long ball of the season – in the opening contest and followed with a perfect 5-for-5 performance at the dish with three runs and an RBI in his first game at right field this season. Joshua Croft drove in three, collected two hits and two runs in the game one and finished 2-for-5 with three runs in game two. Christian Caudle scored two runs and tallied two hits in each game and Jimmy Roche went a combined 6-for-10 with six RBI and three runs scored.

Levi Zents tacked on two hits and scored three, Alec Kana and Payton Geisinger scored two runs apiece and Alex Gonzalez drove in two in game one.

In game two, Hunter Lehman went 3-for-4 with four ribbies in his second start behind the plate and Pablo Hernandez went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a home run.

Seth Hubert (3-0) earned the victory with three strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work. Zach Wilson and Shane McCarley tossed 4.0 scoreless innings out of the 'pen. In game two, Isaiah Lybarger (2-0) earned his first win as a starter with three punchouts in 5.0 innings. Trey Taylor and Tyler Crouch combined for the final 2.0 scoreless innings.

GAME ONE

HOW THEY SCORED

After a scoreless first, Croft got TAMUK on the scoreboard in the top of the second with a two-run single, plating Geisinger and Kana.

Three more runs crossed the plate in the third on Zent's RBI groundout and Gonzalez's two-run opposite field single.

The lead became 6-0 with one swing to begin the fourth as big Perk went yard for the first time in 2017. TAMIU scored the first run of the season off Hubert in the bottom of the fourth to which the Javelinas responded with four runs in the fifth off three hits. In the frame, Zents scored on an error, Croft tripled in a run, Perkins followed with an RBI double and later, Roche doubled in the inning's fourth run.

The Dustdevils scored their second run of the game in the bottom of the fifth that was answered by a huge inning as A&M-Kingsville began the sixth with five runs on three hits. One last TAMUK run was tacked on in the ninth as the Hogs took the first game of Sunday's double dip, 16-2.

RECORDS

Hubert improved to 3-0 on the year after going 5.0 innings. Wilson and McCarley tossed 4.0 scoreless innings in relief. Osvaldo Raya (0-1) was charged with the loss after allowing six runs – three earned – in 4.0 innings.

GAME TWO

HOW THEY SCORED

Hogs were on all bases as Croft doubles, Perkins was hit by a pitch and Caudle walked to begin game two. Roche's single through the right side brought home Croft to give TAMUK a 1-0 lead.

The Dustdevils scored two in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 edge but a four-run third by A&M-Kingsville regained the lead in favor of the Blue and Gold, 5-2. Perkins, Caudle and Hernandez began the frame with singles to load the bases, Roche followed with a two-run single, Zents drove in a runner on an oppo hit and Lehman's sacrifice fly extended the lead to three.

The runs came early in the fourth with Croft leading off the inning with a triple and coming around to score on Perkins' single. Later in the inning, Lehman drove in two more on a single.

Texas A&M International scored a run in the fourth to make it 8-3 in favor of the Javelinas. For good measure, the lead became eight off one swing of the bat by El Cubano as Hernandez blasted a three-run shot to left center field to bring home Perkins and Caudle. Prior to his at bat, Caudle's single plated Croft, who reached on a four-pitch walk. With two outs, Lehman's double and Gesinger's single made it a six-run fifth inning as the Hogs went up 14-3.

The Dustdevils scored in the seventh but it was just a formality as Texas A&M-Kingsville improved to 8-0 in 2017 with the 14-4 victory.

RECORDS

Lybarger earned his first win as a starter and second overall in 5.0 innings of work. Southpaw Kyle Kieschnick fell to 1-1 after allowing the seven runs and 10 hits in 3.0 innings.

NEXT UP

The Javelinas return to Nolan Ryan Field for the first time since the opening series versus Wiley College. A&M-Kingsville will host a four-game set versus the University of Texas of the Permian Basin, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. All four games will be nonconference per the Lone Star Conference policy.

