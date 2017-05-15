KIII
Ray Looks For Mistake Free Baseball In Region Quarterfinal vs. Calallen

Ray Set for Rematch With Wildcats

Chris Thomasson, KIII 6:42 PM. CDT May 15, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Ray Texans are set with a rematch with 30-5A North Zone rival Calallen, a team they lost to twice in the regular season.

Ray got beat 5-1 in the first meeting, but had the 'cats on the ropes in game two before falling late 4-3.

It was game two that gives the Texans confidence in their playoff matchup against the Wildcats, if they play mistake-free baseball. 

For the series schedule and other playoff highlights, head to our HS basbeall playoff page. 

