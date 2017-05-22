Ray Reacts To Reaching First Region Semifinal In Sixteen Years

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - It's been sixteen years since the Ray baseball team has reached a region semifinal. That's longer than some of their players have been alive.



That includes starting pitcher Isaac Flores, the freshman who threw a complete game shutout of Calallen in the third round clincher.



His only offensive support came from a three-run home run by Alex Aitken.



The Texans spoke about those performances, and turning the page to Dripping Springs.

© 2017 KIII-TV