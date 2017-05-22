KIII
Close

Ray Reacts To Reaching First Region Semifinal In Sixteen Years

Ray Reacts To Reaching First Region Semifinal In 16 Years

Chris Thomasson, KIII 8:26 PM. CDT May 22, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - It's been sixteen years since the Ray baseball team has reached a region semifinal. That's longer than some of their players have been alive. 

That includes starting pitcher Isaac Flores, the freshman who threw a complete game shutout of Calallen in the third round clincher. 

His only offensive support came from a three-run home run by Alex Aitken. 

The Texans spoke about those performances, and turning the page to Dripping Springs. 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories