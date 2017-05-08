Ray Riding High After Game Three Walk Off Win

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Ray Texans weathered the storm in the first round of the playoffs. After getting out to a big lead in game three against Floresville, the Tigers came back to tie it in the sixth.



Enter Ronnie Vasquez, who hit the game winning single to win the series. Ray is now riding that confidence into the Area Round.



"It's a big boost of confidence going on to the next round," Vasquez told 3Sports.



"We're a pretty tough team right now. We attack, we battle."



It's very exciting, it's everything everyone as a kid dreams for," senior Nick Loftin said.



"Everyone wishes for a walk off win, especially in the playoffs. The atmosphere is great. Just to win itself is great."



The Texans draw Edcouch-Elsa in the Area Round.



