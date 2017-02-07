Ray Texans Looking for Postseason Return

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Ray Texans were one of the big surprises of the Coastal Bend last season, reaching the playoffs in Class 6A. Now the question is how will the Texans handle in the expectations in an even harder 5A district?

Ray returns almost every starter from last year's team that gave district champ San Antonio Holmes all they could handle in the bi-district round.

The Texans have future Baylor Bear Nick Loftin anchoring an other wise young staff that will look to push its way through the North Zone into at least the interzone playoffs.

Coach Orlando Ruiz says if his team can put up some solid run support for Loftin and company, he expects the Texans to make some noise among some of the big programs in the district.

