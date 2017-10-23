Sammy Giraldo speaks about future for CC

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Head coach Sammy Giraldo speaks about future for CCFCOct 23, 2017, 10:18 p.m.
-
Trial postponed after key witness could not be foundOct 23, 2017, 10:10 p.m.
-
Police say father of Sherin Mathews re-arrested: 'It…Oct 23, 2017, 6:48 p.m.