Santa Gertrudis Ready For Another Run at State in '17

KINGSVILLE (KIII SPORTS) - The Santa Gertrudis Lady Lions have been the Coastal Bend's most consistent softball program over the last four years, reaching the state tournament twice in that span.

That includes a tough 2-0 loss to eventual state champion West in the 3A State Semifinal. Santa Gertrudis got a stellar performance on the mound from then-sophomore Saidi Castillo, and despite having to replace five seniors from that team, the Lions know they have a serious shot to return with Castillo leading the core.

The Lady Lions will continue their tradition of playing the big schools in the area as Santa Gertrudis is set to open the season with Flour Bluff. SGA was the runner-up to Moody last year in the Mira's tournament.

