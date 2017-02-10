Siblings Paula & Trey Salinas Carry On Family Coaching Tradition

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The First Family of Corpus Christi baseball and softball was going head to head today as siblings Paula and Trey Salinas were squaring off in a scrimmage on the softball diamond.



Paula heads up Veterans Memorial's softball program in 30-5A while Trey took over the London Pirates' program this season after one year at Incarnate Word Academy.



The two are children of Hector Salinas, the longtime South Texas baseball coach.



We caught up with Paula and Trey to talk about the competitiveness between the two, even if the game itself didn't count.

