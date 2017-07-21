Sinton's Anthony Banda To Make Major League Debut For Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday

The Coastal Bend will have another major leaguer, at least for the time being, with former Sinton Pirates pitcher Anthony Banda called up to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday night.,



Banda graduated from Sinton in 2011 and was originally drafted by Arizona, but didn't sign. He was then drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers out of San Jacinto Junior College, and traded to the D'Backs in 2014.



The lefty worked his way up to be Arizona's top prospect after a monster 2016 season that saw him throw for a 2.88 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A.



Banda will face the National League East leading Washington Nationals Saturday, replacing Taijuan Walker, who is on paternity leave.

