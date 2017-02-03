South Texas Natives Propel Javelinas To Opening Day Win

KINGSVILLE (JAVELINAS ATHLETICS) - Fans braved the chilly opening day at Nolan Ryan Field and were in for a treat as Seth Hubert followed in Sebi Palacios' shoes of great debuts on the bump in #RV Texas A&M University-Kingsville's (1-0) 7-0 victory over Wiley College (0-3) Friday.

The Riviera, Texas native tossed 6.0 innings and struck out eight on just one hit to improve to 1-0, while the offense provided seven runs on 10 hits. The lone hit Hubert allowed was an infield single. Darien Flemming (0-2) was hit with the loss after allowing seven runs on 4.1 innings.

Hunter Lehman struck out four in 2.0 innings and Zach Wilson closed the door in the ninth in the shutout victory.

Alex Gonzalez, Christian Caudle and Joshua Croft registered two hits apiece and Croft drove in two in his Javelina debut at the top of the order.

HOW THEY SCORED

Croft began his Javelina career with a scorcher and after moving into scoring position on a wild pitch, came around to score on Jimmy Roche's single through the right side, giving TAMUK a 1-0 lead.

Gonzalez got things rolling in the bottom of the third with a single and the shortshop looked to be in midseason form as third base coach Philip Middleton waved him around third. On the play, Hunter Perkins also came around after advancing to third on the throw home and then scoring on an error to make it a 3-0 game. Caudle continued the inning with a single and scored on Pablo Hernandez's base knock to extend the lead to 4-0.

The runs kept coming in the bottom of the fourth as Levi Zents began the frame with a single and after Gonzalez's second hit of the evening, Croft drove in the duo in on a double and Caudle brought home the second baseman on a single to make it 7-0.

NEXT UP

A twinbill is up next tomorrow between the Wildcats and Javelinas. First pitch is at 1 p.m. with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after the first game.

QUICK GLANCE

Live Stats: http://www.sidearmstats.com/tamuk/baseball/

Game Two Video: https://boxcast.tv/view/baseball-v-wiley-college-196156

Game Three Video: https://boxcast.tv/view/baseball-v-wiley-college-24-403366

