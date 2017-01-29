South Texas Pros Trevino, Neslony Volunteer To Coach In Banquete Little League Camp

BANQUETE (KIII SPORTS) - Baseball isn't just a sport in South Texas. It's a staple in our community.



Banquete high school's baseball team hosted a little league camp for area kids. Members of the varsity team and coaching staff volunteered their Sundays, as did members of the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi baseball team.



Two guys who were once in thoses little cleats are now professional baseball playters, taking time to give back and teach the game they love.



Tyler Neslony, a Calallen and Texas Tech alum was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the ninth round of last year's MLB Draft.



Jose Trevino, the reigning Texas Rangers minor league player of the year, is a John Paul II alum.



Both South Texas kids, just like the ones they volunteered to coach.



All proceeds from the camp went toward Banquete Little League.

