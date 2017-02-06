Stacked Sinton Pirates Building Off Region Semis Appearance

SINTON (KIII SPORTS) - The Sinton Pirates are continuing to be one of South Texas' premiere baseball programs under coach Adrian Alaniz, who is entering his second season after taking over for the retired Gene Kasprzyk.



The Pirates return a stacked team that went four rounds deep last year, bringing back eight starters and their entire pitching staff.



That's enough to be ranked #8 in the 4A Preseason Poll, one spot ahead of district rival Robstown. The Pirates are ready to build on last year's successful run.



The Pirates play on opening day at Whataburger Field February 20th against Alice.

