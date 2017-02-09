T-M Looking to Fight Back into Playoff Contention

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Tuloso-Midway Warriors are a baseball program that hit its peak a few years ago, and now they're looking to rise back up from the valley they've been down in since 2015.

The warriors last made the playoffs in 2014 with a team that featured several future college players. Now T-M sports some players that got some varsity experience last year, but are looking to get back to being competitive in a monster district.

The Warriors are lead by senior second baseman Ryan Chapa, who's looking to lead a younger core against some of the big dogs in 30-5A.

(© 2017 KIII)