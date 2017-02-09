KIII
T-M Looking to Fight Back into Playoff Contention

The Warriors haven't been to the playoffs since 2014, and in order to get back they'll have to at least finish in the top three in the 30-5A North Zone.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 9:54 PM. CST February 09, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Tuloso-Midway Warriors are a baseball program that hit its peak a few years ago, and now they're looking to rise back up from the valley they've been down in since 2015.
 
The warriors last made the playoffs in 2014 with a team that featured several future college players. Now T-M sports some players that got some varsity experience last year, but are looking to get back to being competitive in a monster district.
 
The Warriors are lead by senior second baseman Ryan Chapa, who's looking to lead a younger core against some of the big dogs in 30-5A.
 

