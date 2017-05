The following Coastal bend track and field athletes won gold at the UIL state track meet in Austin Thursday:



George West's Nikaya Neal won the Class 3A high jump with a 5'7" jump.



Falfurrias' Marco Arevalo won the Class 3A shot put, throwing 58' 11".



Refugio's Bralyn Fox-Smith won the Class 2A discus, throwing 126'11".

