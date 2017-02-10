Veterans Memorial Boys Clinch South Zone over King

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Veterans Memorial Eagles completed a sweep of the King Mustangs Friday with a 47-44 win to officially clinch a playoff spot and the South Zone title in District 30-5A.



The Eagles will face Miller in the 30-5A Championship game next week, with both teams guaranteed playoff spots. King will have a "win-and-get-in" home game against Tuloso-Midway in one of two interzone playoff games.

(© 2017 KIII)