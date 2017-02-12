Veterans Memorial Softball Starts Second Season

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Veterans Memorial will officially start their second year of varsity softball Monday when they play Class 6A San Benito.



The Eagles missed the playoffs in their first ever season last year, something that head coach Paula Salinas is not used to after coming over from Moody where the softball program has won 11 straight district titles.



Veterans faces another tough test this season, as the 30-5A softball district will not play zones. Instead, it's a 20 game gauntlet with the four best district records making the playoffs. The Eagles believe they've grown out of their rookie year growing pains.

