Wade Miller Hired As Tuloso-Midway Head Football Coach and Athletic Director

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Tuloso Midway Warriors have a new football coach and Athletic Director, tabbing Woodsboro's Wade Miller as the new man on the sideline.



Miller joins T-M after five seasons in Woodsboro, where he made the playoffs every year and made a run to the region semifinals in 2012. In that season, the Eagles won their first playoff game since the 1980s.

Woodsboro was Miller's first head coaching job. Prior to that, he was the Flour Bluff offensive coordinator under Darrell Andrus.



He takes over a T-M football program that hasn't made the playoffs since 2009.

