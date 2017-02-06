KIII
Close

Wade Miller Hired As Tuloso-Midway Head Football Coach and Athletic Director

Wade Miller Hired As TM AD and Football Coach

KIII 10:39 PM. CST February 06, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Tuloso Midway Warriors have a new football coach and Athletic Director, tabbing Woodsboro's Wade Miller as the new man on the sideline.

Miller joins T-M after five seasons in Woodsboro, where he made the playoffs every year and made a run to the region semifinals in 2012. In that season, the Eagles won their first playoff game since the 1980s.

Woodsboro was Miller's first head coaching job. Prior to that, he was the Flour Bluff offensive coordinator under Darrell Andrus. 

He takes over a T-M football program that hasn't made the playoffs since 2009.

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories