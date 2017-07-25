Whitehead's Charges Dropped, Cowboys Defend Decision to Cut Him

OXNARD, CA - It was shocking news out of Virginia Tuesday when the local police department that had issued a warrant for now former Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead instead came out and said Whitehead had his identity stolen and it was in fact a mystery person that should have been charged with shoplifting and failure to appear in court.



The Prince William County Police Department says they have dropped all charges against Whitehead and are searching for the unidentified person they previously arrested.



The Cowboys still say they were justified when they cut the third year player last night, even though it was for a crime he didn't committ.

