KIII
Close

Whitehead's Charges Dropped, Cowboys Defend Decision to Cut Him

The Cowboys spent the day defending themselves for cutting receiver Lucky Whitehead after a local Virginia police department said the person they had arrested for shoplifting stole his identity.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:11 PM. CDT July 25, 2017

OXNARD, CA - It was shocking news out of Virginia Tuesday when the local police department that had issued a warrant for now former Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead instead came out and said Whitehead had his identity stolen and it was in fact a mystery person that should have been charged with shoplifting and failure to appear in court.

The Prince William County Police Department says they have dropped all charges against Whitehead and are searching for the unidentified person they previously arrested.

The Cowboys still say they were justified when they cut the third year player last night, even though it was for a crime he didn't committ.
 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories