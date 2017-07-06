10-year-old with autism is gymnastics champ

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Southside auto break-ins
-
Reward increased for person who buried dog alive
-
Parents fight for change after death at daycare
-
Family of drowning victim speaks
-
McHugh Impressed with 2nd Rehab Start
-
Reality Winner's mom speaks
-
Synthetic marijuana bust
-
Delay of the Big Band
-
Island Report - Independence Day on the Island
-
Fans for friends impact
More Stories
-
27-year-old accused of head-butting Corpus Christi…Jul. 6, 2017, 8:44 a.m.
-
Dr. Is In: Low Supply of Insect VenomJul. 6, 2017, 8:01 a.m.
-
Adopt Tangerine on Paws for PetsJul. 6, 2017, 7:47 a.m.